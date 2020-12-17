Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fixes PS5 Problems and Invisibility Bug

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone got another update on Thursday following the start of Season 1. The patch notes released for the update were lighter in comparison to the ones that we’ve seen before, but they included some much appreciated fixes like a solution for a bug that was causing some Warzone players to become invisible. The patch notes are spread out throughout Warzone and the Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies modes to touch most parts of the experience other than the campaign.

You can check out the latest patch notes below courtesy of the updated post on Treyarch’s blog about Season One. Some of the notes include things released in a December 16th update while others were made available in the December 17th patch pushed Thursday morning. You’ll notice that the patch notes include bugfixes for things like PlayStation 5 hitching as well as the frustrating invisibility bug mentioned before.

In our latest updates since Season One launch: • Nuketown ’84 spawn tuning

• Adjusted requirements for “Behind Cover” Weapon Camos

• Stability fixes in MP and Zombies

• No more Prop health regen in Prop Hunt

• UI improvements + more Patch notes: https://t.co/cuQPD5P6xi pic.twitter.com/jbXcpvS8S4 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 17, 2020

GENERAL

Resolved “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that temporarily prevented PC players from loading into Season One maps at the start of the season.

Resolved an issue with occasional hitching during gameplay on PS5.

MULTIPLAYER

Stability

Scorestreaks Fixed a rare crash related to the Sentry Turret. Fixed a rare crash related to the Spy Plane.

Field Upgrades rare crash related to the SAM Turret.

General Fixed a crash related to Woods voiceover audio. Fixed a crash related to Score Events.



Maps

Nuketown '84 / Nuketown ’84 Holiday Adjusted spawn logic.

Raid Addressed an issue where players could capture the first Hardpoint zone outside of the intended boundary.



Modes

Prop Hunt Disabled automatic health regen for Props. Removed the Steel Chair from the Prop list on Checkmate. Steel Chair OP.

Combined Arms: Assault 20 seconds will now be added to the game clock when a zone is captured to reduce the frequency of a game ending in a Draw due to lack of time when transitioning to a new zone.



Challenges

"Behind Cover" Weapon Camo Challenge

Increased the distance check.

Removed the requirement for the victim to face a certain direction.

ZOMBIES

Stability

Addressed an issue that could cause instability during Plaguehound rounds.

Added various stability fixes.

Die Maschine

Addressed a rare issue that could cause interact prompts to incorrectly appear around the map.

GLOBAL

UI

Improved breadcrumb (green dot) user experience when unlocking attachments.

Addressed an issue that could cause long wait times coming out of the After Action Report.

WARZONE

Vehicles