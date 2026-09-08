How to Watch The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct

The Legend of Zelda is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special Nintendo Direct filled with surprises. While some may be guessable, it’s anybody’s game as to what may be in store for the iconic high-fantasy franchise. With a highly-anticipated movie adaptation and remake of one of its most famed entries, the series is poised to hit it big for its anniversary.

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Considering The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct is running as its own event outside of the general Nintendo Direct the following day, one can expect it to be worth watching, especially if you’re a Zelda fan. So, while you’re readying your Hylian Shield and Sheikah Slate for the presentation, here’s what you need to know and how to watch it.

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The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will air live on September 8th, 2026 at 7 am PT/ 10 am ET. To find what time the Direct will be at for your time zone, use the link here. The showcase will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch on the official Nintendo channels. Nintendo has also revealed that the Zelda Direct will run for around 30 minutes.

What to Expect at The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct?

While nothing has been directly stated about the event, The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct will feature, of course, news about the series. Given the proximity, it’s safe to assume fans will get a deeper look at The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, which is scheduled to release this year for the Nintendo Switch 2. The revival, which was announced during the June 2026 Direct, was a brief teaser, so this Direct has a high chance of showing off the game’s systems and gameplay. Also, given that it has a release year of 2026, it’s fairly certain the release date for Ocarina of Time Remake will be announced during the presentation.

In addition, it’s possible news regarding the upcoming Legend of Zelda film could get updates like casting and a trailer. The main trio – Link, Zelda, and Ganondorf – have been confirmed, but all of the supporting cast hasn’t, so the Direct would be the perfect place to do it. Furthermore, while pictures have been released, some live footage and a possible trailer would be fun to show off in celebration of the franchise.

Outside of that, rumors have swirled regarding potential remasters of classic series titles like Wind Waker, so there is a possibility there. While it may be rare, perhaps a new title in the series could show up, though with Ocarina of Time, the team may have its hands full if not outsourced like Echoes of Wisdom was. Still, merchandise like Nintendo Switch 2s, LEGO sets, and other items may get some spotlight during the celebration. Given how, in the past, Nintendo goes all out for its franchise anniversaries, like Mario, there’s sure to be some great Zelda content for fans to dig into come September 8th.