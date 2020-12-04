Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Adding Popular Black Ops 2 Map

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 is adding a popular Black Ops 2 multiplayer map. More specifically, when Season 1 hits the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game later this month, it will bring with it the nostalgic Black Ops 2 map, Raid. If this sounds like old news, it's because a leak spoiled this surprise earlier in the week, but today Treyarch and Activision confirmed not only is the map coming but divulged that it will arrive alongside Season 1 on December 16.

Right now, this is all the pair have revealed about the 6v6 map. In other words, it's currently unclear if Treyarch is making any tweaks to it for Black Ops Cold War. It sounds like will be a straight remake of the map, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed. When remaking maps in the past, the series has both played it straight with straight-up one-for-one remakes, but it's also taken some creative liberties with other maps to make changes in the name of variety and modernization.

While neither Treyarch nor Activision have any details to share on the map right now, this should change before Season 1, as the pair note that they will be dumping a ton of media and information about Season 1 in the build-up to its release.

Since its debut in Black Ops 2, Raid has featured in Call of Duty Online, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Black Ops 4, though the latter was limited to Blackout, where it was a location within the larger map of the battle royale mode.

As for the map itself, it takes place in a large Hollywood Hills mansion and pits the FBI against the Mercs. While the map has more than one long lane for sniping and other long-range weapons, it's actually classified as a close-quarters map due to its layout, which encourages many close-range engagements. That said, it's also quite easy to camp on, though if you do this, you need to be wary of the spawns.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game -- and all things COD -- click here.