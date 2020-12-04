Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Cold War Integration Reportedly Delayed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to start its first official season on December 10th alongside its integration into Call of Duty: Warzone, but some are now saying that at least one of those things will be delayed. A new report has suggested that the Warzone integration for Black Ops Cold War has been pushed back to December 19th instead but that the Season One multiplayer content for Black Ops Cold War hasn’t been affected. Activision has not yet said anything about the matter to indicate that this is accurate.

ModernWarzone, the Twitter account and site focused on Call of Duty news, shared the first indication that the Warzone integration may be delayed this week on Twitter. The account said it heard about the suspected delay from a “credible source” who was given anonymity. As mentioned before, there’s reason to believe this delay won’t affect the seasonal content coming to Black Ops Cold War.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Just been informed from a credible source, who will remain anonymous, that the Dec 10th patch for BOCW integration with Warzone will be delayed to Dec 19th 🙁#BlackOpsColdWar #Warzone — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 3, 2020

It’s worth noting that this information isn’t official and should ALWAYS be taken with a grain of salt until either Activision or Treyarch give the word to us themselves. It’s also worth noting that from what we’ve been told this won’t affect the release of S1 content for MP. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 3, 2020

We know that Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will mesh together soon delay or not, and from what Activision and Treyarch have shared in the past, we know some of how that’ll work. Modern Warfare content will stay in Warzone alongside the stuff from Black Ops Cold War, and like the relationship between the last main Call of Duty game and Warzone, progression through battle passes and account levels will be share between Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. A roadmap for the Black Ops Cold War players said players would see a classified Warzone experience after the update drops, but what that experience is remains to be seen.

Launch is only the beginning for #BlackOpsColdWar. ✅ Nuketown '84.

✅ New Zombies modes.

✅ 2v2 Gunfight comes to #BlackOpsColdWar.

✅ Epic free content.

✅ New maps, modes, weapons, secrets, and more. pic.twitter.com/9970FtYhmk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

That same roadmap seen above outlined some of the content coming to Black Ops Cold War as well, the Multiplayer content that supposedly hasn’t been affected by any delays. More Multiplayer maps and modes, new Zombies modes, and more is supposed to come then, so we’ll see next week if all the content drops as planned or if parts of it indeed get delayed.