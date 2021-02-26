Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases First Update After Season Two Launch, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Not long after Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players were introduced to the games’ second season through a sizable update, the former has gotten yet another patch this weekend. Being a follow-up to the Season Two update, this one mostly fixes things like performance issues and other problems that became apparent since the season started. The Multiplayer, League Play, and Zombies modes were affected by the update alongside the start of a Double XP and Double Weapon XP weekend for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone players.

Because the patch released on Friday is mostly geared towards cleaning up after the Season Two launch, there aren’t nearly as many notable features or additions to take note of in these patch notes. They’re still worth glancing at if you’ve been encountering an issue since the season started, however, because there’s a good chance the problem will be resolved now.

Black Ops Cold War players can find the full patch notes for Season Two’s first post-launch update below courtesy of Treyarch.

Global

Events

2XP + 2WXP Weekend Double XP and Double Weapon XP now live in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone through 10AM PT Monday, March 1st.



Performance

Addressed framerate performance issues on all platforms since Season Two launch.

Multiplayer

Maps

Raid Addressed an issue that allowed players to stand outside of the intended play space outside of the basketball court.

Checkmate Addressed an issue that allowed players to capture the P3 Hardpoint zone outside of the boundary.



Modes

Prop Hunt Added Prop Hunt to Featured Playlists (Feb. 25). Added Apocalypse to Prop Hunt map pool.



After Action Report

Addressed an issue where both teams would display the same score in the After Action Report.

League Play

Menus/Lobby

Added the Outbreak Event tab to League Play.

Added the Challenges tab to League Play.

Re-enabled the Calling Cards tab in the Player Identity list in League Play.

Addressed an issue where Tokens could not be redeemed from the League Play lobby.

UI

Addressed an issue with the Rank 1 emblem being present in multiple locations before a player had completed Placement Matches.

Zombies

Outbreak

Stability Addressed stability issues related to Objectives, Hellhounds, Plaguehounds, Trials Machine, and Dragon Relic. Added various crash fixes.

Progresssion Addressed an issue that was resulting in lower-than-intended Outbreak Match bonus XP totals.

Gameplay Addressed various enemy pathing issues. Addressed an issue that caused a loss of functionality for the parachute after going down from a fall.

Field Upgrades Addressed an issue where the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade could lose its initial full charge during the Retrieve Objective.

Support Closed an exploit that allowed the Death Machine to be used indefinitely.

UI Addressed a UI error that would appear when pinging the Trials Computer.



