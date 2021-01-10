Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reportedly Adding New Sniper and LMG

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still only in its first Season of multiplayer, but Season 2 is coming just right around the corner. While each Season brings with it a variety of changes and new features to each Call of Duty installment, we now have a better understanding of what Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War might include.

Coming by way of Tom Henderson, a known Call of Duty insider, it is said that Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War will add a new sniper rifle and LMG to the game’s weapons array. Henderson shared this information on Twitter where he was very straightforward with what he has heard. While he didn’t go on to provide any other notes about what Season 2 might have in store, the addition of two new weapons surely isn’t all that developer Treyarch has up its sleeve.

There's a potential new sniper and LMG coming to #BlackOpsColdWar Season 2. — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 9, 2021

Obviously, considering the fact that this info isn’t from an official source, you shouldn’t take it as complete truth just yet. That being said, Henderson has a solid track record when it comes to leaks of this kind. Plus, what’s being asserted isn’t much of a stretch whatsoever. For Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to receive some new weapons at the start of the next Season is fairly commonplace.

The bigger question at play here though likely comes in regards to the start date for Season 2. As of this writing, Activision and Treyarch haven’t said when the forthcoming new Season will kick off in Black Ops Cold War, but given that the game’s current battle pass extends through most of February, it seems as though we have about another month left until that seasonal leap will occur.

Until that time, you can still get in on the action with Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you want to stay in the loop on all things related to Black Ops Cold War leading up to Season 2, you can continue following our coverage of the shooter right here.

So does the potential addition of a few new weapons have you excited for the future of Call of Duty? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more.