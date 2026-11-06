5 League of Legends Heroes Who Could Star in Their Own Single Player Game

League of Legends might not be the game for everyone, but if developer Riot Games has shown anything, it’s that the game’s cast of playable characters and their incredible stories resonate far beyond the MOBA’s player base. Nowhere is this more obvious than Arcane, the Netflix animated spinoff that became one of the most popular shows in the streaming service’s history, but we have also seen the characters shine in several official Riot Games spinoffs, like Song of Nunu or Ruined King.

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While there are no current plans for any League of Legends champions to star in their own games, and we’re still waiting for further updates on the Runeterra MMORPG, there still remains incredible potential for single player titles starring some of League’s champion cast. While the game has plenty of villains who would make great antagonists, it also isn’t short of fantastic heroes who could leap off the rift and star as the playable characters in their own single-player games.

5. Yasuo & Yone

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Lovingly referred to as the “Yasuo Brothers,” Yasuo and his older half-brother Yone make up two parts of one of League’s most beloved character stories. Each being master swordsmen and wielding powerful wind magic, the samurai brothers would make incredible protagonist choices for a spectacle fighter like Devil May Cry or a Soulslike like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The story for such a game is already there: the two brothers, having trained at the same school, began to grow apart when Yasuo began to outpace his older brother in the study of the wind-magic sword techniques, despite Yone’s discipline and dedication and Yasuo’s brash nature. When their master was found dead on Yasuo’s watch and the samurai fled, Yone pursued, and the ensuing battle cost Yone his life.

Yone’s death is one of the most heart-wrenching moments in League’s storytelling history, with the final exchange between the brothers captured in one of Riot’s most incredible cinematics.

“I’m not a murderer,” Yasuo says, clutching his dying brother in his arms. With Yone’s final breath, he asks “Then why are you running?”

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Yone eventually returns to Runeterra after momentarily defeating a soul-devouring demon in the afterlife, using his newfound connection to the monstrosity to hunt its kind across Ionia. While the brothers reunite to defeat a demon preying on Yasuo, its made clear that their relationship remains strained, with forgiveness being a complicated task.

A single player game starring the two brothers could continue to explore their life before Yone’s tragic death and subsequent rebirth, as well as the path to reconciliation. All the while, they could be chopping down demons and Ionian bandits in extravagant fantasy style.

4. Sivir

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An unlikely hero to some, Sivir is a Shuriman mercenary who wields a massive boomerang blade known as the Chalicar. Though she initially sees herself as nothing more than a fortune hunter, Sivir is actually the blood of the long-lost line of Shuriman emperors, and the weapon she wields is actually a celestially-empowered artifact once used by Setaka, the ascended queen of Shurima.

Suffice to say, Sivir has a deep connection to Shurima’s past and plays a vitally important part in its future, something that only became more true when she inadvertently resurrected her ancestor and last emperor of Shurima, Azir, in ascended form.

A game starring Sivir could see her reluctantly coming to terms with her importance to Shurima, helping carve a path towards the future while maintaining her independence. She could draw a line in the sand between Azir’s well intentioned but perhaps misguided rule and Xerath’s righteous but destructive rage, serving as a more grounded connection to Shurima’s people.

3. Pantheon

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Perhaps one of the most obviously heroic characters in League of Legends, Atreus was a Targonian warrior who proved his strength in an unconventional way. Though he was rarely the fastest or strongest warrior, he never allowed himself to give up, always pushing himself forward. As Pantheon himself says, “I fight until the blood takes the spear from my grasp, until I can only crawl. And even then, you will not defeat me, even then, I will spit in your face!”

The Aspect of War, however, didn’t see this as strength, and viewed Atreus as an unworthy host when he climbed to Mount Targon’s peak and instead puppeted his body in a battle against Aatrox. A battle which the Aspect lost, being erased from existence as Aatrox’s sword drove through the human host’s chest.

Yet Atreus survived and, through his force of will, reignited the Aspect’s power. Now, sick of the way mankind suffers in the conflicts between gods and masters, he has become Pantheon, a defender of all of mankind.

It should be pretty obvious that Pantheon would be an incredible protagonist in a game just like God of War. Using his incredible power to fight larger-than-life, god-like beings and listening to his shockingly well written and insightful dialogue the entire time would easily be a game of the year experience.

2. Ezreal

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One of League’s most overlooked heroes, Ezreal’s cocky attitude hides a true sense of bravery, a lust for adventure, and a tragic backstory that, let’s all be honest, he is compensating for with all the showboating. A Piltover-born explorer, Ezreal follows in the footsteps of his parents, using a magical gauntlet he found chasing their trail that allows him to warp around and blast ancient and unknowable monsters.

Ezreal has been all over the world, looting ancient artefacts, discovering the unknown, and hoping that one day he’ll once again find the trail of his missing parents. As a video game protagonist, Ezreal would excel in a platforming adventure game in the vein of Tomb Raider or Uncharted. He’s been all over the world, meaning that an Ezreal game could be used to show off pretty much any area in Runeterra that Riot might want to expand on.

While much of the fandom doesn’t seem to care to look past his cocky persona, a story-heavy game staring the character could really show off how much depth is hiding behind the surface.

1. Nilah

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Nilah is a warrior who managed to seal away Ashlesh, the demon of joy, weaponizing its power to defeat even stronger foes. Now, Nilah seeks out the most powerful monsters she can find, using her water-whip to bring them to their heels. Meanwhile, her master over Ashlesh means Nilah can’t feel anything but suffocating joy, something that is a lot worse than it may sound.

Nilah would make for an excellent protagonist for a game similar to Monster Hunter or Shadow of the Colossus, using her powers to take down massive enemies and leviathan monsters that lurk beneath the seas around Bilgewater. A narrative could explore her dominion over the demon of joy, how endless jubilation weighs on her mind, and how the human might not be strong enoguh to contain the demon forever.

Which League of Legends heroes would you love to see star in their own single player game? Leave your answer in the comments below.