3 Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Announced for PS5

Two Nintendo Switch console-exclusive games and one complete Nintendo Switch exclusive have been announced for PS5. Two are arriving before the end of the month, while the other is arriving before the end of the year. Each of the three games is a smaller release, but for PlayStation fans who have been interested in playing them, you will soon be able to do just that.

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One of these games is coming as soon as November 17, and this is developer Fireshine Games and publisher Gryphline’s Popucom, which released on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2025. The second of the three games is coming to PS5 on November 27, and this is Mr. Elevator, which was also released in 2025 on Nintendo Switch and PC, but by Gift Ten Industry. Lastly, there’s Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 from Experience, which released on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only earlier this year, but only in Japan. And right now, its PS5 and PS4 release has only been announced for Japan as well.

Popucom

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Popucom is a multiplayer co-op platform adventure game where you go on an exoplanet adventure solo or with your friends. Upon release, it earned a very solid 83 on Metacritic and a 93 user review score. It will cost PS5 users $20 at launch.

Mr. Elevator

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Mr. Elevator is a first-person puzzle adventure game featuring five different worlds, five protagonists, and one ending where it all comes together. To get there, though, you will need to take a strange elevator to strange new worlds, each with something to find.

Mr. Elevator does not have a Metacritic score due to insufficient data, but it has an 88 user review score.

Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984

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Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984 is the true Nintendo Switch exclusive here, but also the game not released outside of Japan, and there is no word of this changing. PS5 users in the West will be able to import the game, but they will need to speak Japanese because there is no English localization.

As for the game, it is a dungeon RPG where high school students are transported to a hellish new world, and to survive, they will need to resurrect the corpses of their classmates who didn’t survive and use them to battle hellish monsters.

There is no Metacritic data available for Demon Kill Demon: Yomi 1984, and because it is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, there is no user review data as well as the eShop doesn’t have user reviews.

If none of these upcoming PS5 games tickle your fancy, or if you want something right now to play, a remaster of a Nintendo GameCube exclusive just came to PS5, and it’s earning incredible user review scores.