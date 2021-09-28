Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 6 Zombies Map Revealed

After much teasing about its Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Six plans, Treyarch Studios revealed on Tuesday the game’s final round-based Zombies map. It’s called “Forsaken,” and it’s scheduled to arrive in the game on October 7th in line with the start of the new season. We don’t yet know a ton about the Forsaken map, but some new weapons and some story details have been teased with more information to come as the release of Forsaken and Season Six comes closer.

Similar to the other maps that have been added in the past, Forsaken will be free for those who own Black Ops Cold War. While Treyarch didn’t say that this would be the final Zombies experience overall, the developer did stress that this is the last traditional, round-based map that’ll be added. It’ll also deliver players “the shocking conclusion to the Dark Aether story’s opening chapter.”

For those who’ve been keeping up with this Dark Aether story, the limited details we have on the map now provide some more insights into what to expect from the narrative.

“As fans have learned in the latest Intel throughout Season Five, Requiem’s Director has plans for Samantha Maxis, employing unorthodox methods to ‘help’ her understand the powers she has developed during her time in the Dark Aether,” Treyarch’s recap said. “Requiem and Omega have embarked upon rival operations to extract Sergeant Kazimir Zykov from the Dark Aether, believing this “lost Russian” – the Soviet soldier who closed the portal at Projekt Endstation – will be the key to preventing a destructive force from entering our world.”

That leads us to a “massive new Aetherial portal being constructed in western Ukraine” which is presumably where this map will be located.

For those who aren’t so concerned with the story but want to know what to expect in terms of gameplay, it looks like you’ll be getting a new weapon or two. Treyarch shared the image below with teases of an “authentic Dark Aether weapon” to be unveiled.

While Treyarch’s time spent working on Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode may be winding down now that we’re talking about the final round-based map, this won’t be the last that we see of the developers. That’s because, for the first time, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be developed by a team of developers working on different modes and not just by one studio. While Sledgehammer Games will handle the campaign and Multiplayer and Raven Software will continue working on Call of Duty: Warzone, Treyarch will be handling the game’s Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s new Forsaken map releases on October 7th alongside Season Six.