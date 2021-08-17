Call of Duty: Vanguard Co-Developers Revealed

✖

It's been known for quite some time now that Call of Duty: Vanguard is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, but it seems that the next series entry will see a lot of assistance from Activision's other studios. A new marketing email from the company obtained by @charlieINTEL states that Beenox, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, and Treyarch are also pitching in on the 2021 Call of Duty game. It's unclear exactly which teams will be working on what, but it's also not unusual for Activision to have multiple studios working on a single entry in the Call of Duty series.

In a new marketing email Activision is sending out about #Vanguard, it confirms Treyarch, Beenox, Raven, and High Moon Studios are working on the game alongside Sledgehammer Games. pic.twitter.com/AMrVDbOQlZ — CharlieIntel - Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 16, 2021

At this time, very little information has been revealed about Call of Duty: Vanguard. A teaser trailer released for the game yesterday strongly hints at a World War II setting, which is something that had been speculated since reports first began to emerge that Sledgehammer Games would be handling the game's development. While the studio had assisted on more recent Call of Duty titles, Sledgehammer Games handled development on 2017's Call of Duty: WWII. A full reveal for Vanguard is set to take place on August 19th.

The fact that Activision has so many studios working on Vanguard shows just how much the Call of Duty franchise has grown in importance to the publisher over the last few years. Some gamers have also lamented the fact that Activision has taken resources away from other franchises to put more into Call of Duty. It remains to be seen whether or not this year's entry will manage to prove successful for the publisher, but hopefully the end result will prove worth it for fans of the series!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

