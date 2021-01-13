Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reveals Second Zombies DLC #1 Teaser

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has seemingly revealed yet another hint about its upcoming DLC #1 for Zombies mode. On Twitter, the company released another image, with red writing scrawled across it. Once again, the writing is written by "R" and addressed to "M." The image features the quarters of Doctor Peck, the scientist that is apparently in charge of Outpost 25. It's difficult to discern much from the room, but there is a bear skin rug, vases, and a bed with an accompanying nightstand. Above the photo, Treyarch has included the caption "Omega Group will stop at nothing."

The image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Yesterday, Treyarch released a similar clue about the upcoming DLC. That image featured Omega Outpost 25, along with the caption "Project Endstation was only the beginning." Like the one released today, yesterday's hint also featured red writing across it, once again addressed to "M" and written by "R." Clearly, Treyarch is using this opportunity to dive deeper into the mode's narrative, while also building hype for the upcoming reveal.

In Zombies mode, Projekt Endstation led to the opening of a portal to the Dark Aether, and the facility being overrun by the undead during World War II. The Soviet Union was able to close the portal, but Omega Group sought to pick-up where the Nazis left off, and Requiem was forced to stop them. While Projekt Endstation was destroyed, it seems that Omega Group continues to meddle with the Dark Aether, this time at Omega Outpost 25, under the leadership of Doctor Peck. It stands to reason that the "R" in these images refers to Requiem, while the "M" is Samantha Maxis, who previously provided information on Projekt Endstation to Requiem.

With two clues in, it will be interesting to see where the narrative for Zombies mode heads next. Clearly, Treyarch has big plans, but fans will just have to wait patiently for the big reveal to come!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? What do you think about Treyarch's hints thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!