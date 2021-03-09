Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Servers Go Down, Activision Responds

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is having some server issues right now, a problem that both players and Activision are well aware of by this time. As players took to social media to lament the fact that the servers were again having issues with Activision responding from its various support accounts to confirm that there is indeed an outage going on and that the problem is being looked into. The server issues are currently affecting all platforms Black Ops Cold War is available on with no indication yet as to when the issues will be resolved.

The Black Ops Cold War problems began midday on Tuesday within the last hour or so which prompted players to take to social media for answers. The Activision Support Twitter account that typically fields these sorts of problems has been responding in kind to acknowledge the outage and redirect players to the server statuses page for various games that fall under Activision’s jurisdiction. That page for Black Ops Cold War similarly acknowledges the outage and says it’s affecting all platforms.

Hey there, sorry for the trouble: Black Ops Cold War is having server connectivity issues. You can always check the server statuses here: https://t.co/76LU5kWRim Keep an eye on the server page, hang tight, and please reach out if we can be of more assistance. ^BT — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) March 9, 2021

“We're currently experiencing connectivity issues,” the message on Activision’s support page from 12:31 p.m. PST says. “This incident is under investigation.”

As is the case with any of these sorts of outages, there’s no telling right now when the problem will be resolved, but the issues typically don’t persist for too long. That same server status page that carried the message above or the aforementioned Activision Support account will likely be the best avenues for more information as details become available on when the problem or problems will be fixed.

In the meantime, you can better familiarize yourself with some upcoming Call of Duty events while you wait for the servers to come back online. Most of the events on the horizon pertain to Call of Duty: Warzone instead of Black Ops Cold War, however, with news of a Zombies crossover dominating Call of Duty communities in the past week or so. There’s supposed to be some sort of Zombies event taking place in Warzone that’ll potentially bring about a cataclysmic explosion that’ll alter the map, but details on that are relegated to teasers and supposed leaks, for now.