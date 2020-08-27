New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Campaign Trailer Revealed

Today during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live, a brand new look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, was revealed by Geoff Keighley in collaboration with Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch. The "world premiere" comes just a day after a massive information and media blowout for the game, which was preceded by months and months of rumors and teasing.

As for the world premiere, it's just another campaign trailer showing off more of the game's story and characters. There is new footage, but it's nothing too radically different than what we've already seen of the game.

Unfortunately, this is all the aforementioned trio shared about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War during the show, but we should expect to hear more about, and see more of the game, soon. Currently, the game's multiplayer is scheduled to be revealed on September 7 and it's expected a beta will go down next month as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but right now it's unclear when these versions of the game will drop.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official blurb from Activision:

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops," reads an official pitch of the game. "Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles on the series and its latest installment by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.