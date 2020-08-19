Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Has Fans Hyped
After months of speculation and rumors - and days of fans hunting for Easter eggs - the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise has officially been revealed. On Wednesday, a teaser trailer was uncovered for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a new game that is set to be released on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime this year. The teaser provided an incredibly dynamic look at how Call of Duty will reboot the Black Ops brand, with the use of real-world footage from the Cold War era.
The trailer has quickly captured the attention of fans, many of whom are excited to see what the 17th overall Call of Duty installment will bring. While we're nowhere near getting to see gameplay yet, the ambiance and energy of the game is definitely on display. Some fans are excited to see how the historical context of the Cold War plays into the game, while others are just hyped for such an unexpected Call of Duty installment. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite reactions to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
prevnext
#CallOfDuty https://t.co/yHvCVDiyEY pic.twitter.com/KVzrGK8VVJ— ابو عابد (@qpJOOKERqp) August 19, 2020
prevnext
I may actually buy a new Call Of Duty game. #BlackOpsColdWar— Marcus Gunn (@IAmNotASyndrome) August 19, 2020
prevnext
This is by far the best marketing campaign in @CallofDuty history! @Activision @Treyarch 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Wm1bLMTULW— Matheus Estevão (@Matth_Estevao) August 19, 2020
prevnext
#BlackOpsColdWar
Me: I'm not getting hyped this time about CoD
Also Me: pic.twitter.com/h8FwVL6JxE— Matt (@iMattySW) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Actually buzzing for #BlackOpsColdWar 👏🏼— Turkish Hassan ➐ (@TurkishPride86) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Dude I live for this kinda stuff, it's real, dark and fucking creepy. Happy to see we're going back to the cold war. The original Black ops is still my favorite, can't wait to see how this plays out. https://t.co/WjawEBt5rg— Chris (@ChrisAvenueNL) August 19, 2020
prevnext
Perfect teaser— Sulaiman Fareed (@Sal0oFarid) August 19, 2020
Taking a part from history combining it with real time events.
You have got my attention.#Callofduty#Warzone https://t.co/Ith0I1njXR
prevnext
black ops cold war??? yall think in zombies we’ll get some follow up from the five map or something since the aether story is over now? this exciting #BlackOpsColdWar— no 1 jimin stan (@versacem0m) August 19, 2020
prevnext
It would be real awesome if this Cold War trailer wasn’t relatable...in modern times. https://t.co/wWTPed58pQ— Achtung Baby ❁ (@achtungbabyblog) August 19, 2020
prev
Seeing the OG Black Ops logo makes me nostalgic 😍#BlackOpsColdWar pic.twitter.com/tHRfXJkCTO— John Hunt (@FatAngryWhite) August 19, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.