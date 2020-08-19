Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Has Fans Hyped

After months of speculation and rumors - and days of fans hunting for Easter eggs - the latest entry in the Call of Duty franchise has officially been revealed. On Wednesday, a teaser trailer was uncovered for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a new game that is set to be released on the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC sometime this year. The teaser provided an incredibly dynamic look at how Call of Duty will reboot the Black Ops brand, with the use of real-world footage from the Cold War era.

The trailer has quickly captured the attention of fans, many of whom are excited to see what the 17th overall Call of Duty installment will bring. While we're nowhere near getting to see gameplay yet, the ambiance and energy of the game is definitely on display. Some fans are excited to see how the historical context of the Cold War plays into the game, while others are just hyped for such an unexpected Call of Duty installment. Keep scrolling to check out some of our favorite reactions to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!