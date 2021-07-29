Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Modes and Zombies Fixes

✖

Treyarch Studios released a new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on Thursday to change up a few of the game’s featured playlists and modes among other adjustments. This means that some new features like a Gunfight Tournament were added while modes were rotated into the available playlists. A could of fixes were released for the Zombies mode, too, alongside the promise of a Double Weapon XP weekend that’s starting soon.

Given that this is one of the weekly updates that Black Ops Cold War typically gets to change up its playlists, there’s nothing too terribly exciting in the patch notes for the update. The most players have to look forward to unless they plan on excelling in the Gunfight Tournament or returning to some of their favorite modes is the prospect of twice the weapon experience to be earned throughout the weekend.

In today’s update: • New Gunfight Tournament

• Collateral Combined Arms 24/7

• 3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only

• Sat-Link added to Multi-Team Moshpit

• New Zombies improvements

• 2X Weapon XP Weekend begins tomorrow Patch notes: https://t.co/NINqQo9Cej pic.twitter.com/Ib4g0RS0CW — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 29, 2021

“Get ready to level up your entire arsenal all weekend long as Double Weapon XP Weekend begins in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone,” Treyarch said about the Double Weapon XP weekend that’s starting soon. “Jump in and get on the grind, starting at 10AM PT Friday, July 30th through August 2nd.”

The patch notes for the rest of the update can be found below.

Zombies

Mauer der Toten

Main Quest Addressed an issue that prevented a quest item from dropping when the Megaton was killed by the Ghost Train.

Klaus Addressed an issue that caused Klaus to become unresponsive until he recharged after he used melee on a zombie while he completed a quest step. Addressed an issue that caused Klaus to deploy for a shorter duration than expected after previously activating a side quest while he was deployed.

Enemies Addressed a rare issue that caused the Krasny Soldat to stop chasing players between buildings.



Firebase Z

Enemies Addressed a rare issue that caused the Mimic to become unresponsive.



Onslaught

Addressed an issue that could often cause enemies to stop spawning during an Onslaught Accelerated match.

Stability

Fixed rare stability issues related to Klaus, the RAI-K 84, and the "Mauer der Toten" Main Quest.

Apply Blueprints

Addressed an issue that caused loss of functionality when using the Apply Blueprint feature in conjunction with ziplines.

UI

Added distance tracking info to several in-world waypoints icons.

Featured Playlists

Mauer der Toten

Outbreak

Firebase Z

Die Maschine

Dead Ops Arcade: First Person

Dead Ops Arcade

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Onslaught Accelerated (PlayStation)

Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

Onslaught Rush (PlayStation)

Multiplayer

Modes

Added Sat-Link to the Multi-Team Moshpit playlist.

Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Collateral Combined Arms 24/7

NukeJacked 24/7

3v3 Gunfight Snipers Only

Face Off 6v6

12v12 Moshpit

Cranked Moshpit

Party Games

Multi-Team

Campaign

Stability

Fixed a rare crash when reaching checkpoints.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s latest update releases for all platforms on July 29th.