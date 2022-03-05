Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Partially Delayed

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players were surprised this week with a new update that was said to introduce a fan-favorite map and more, but when the update was set to go live, they got another surprise: The map wasn’t in it. The map known as WMD which hails from the original Call of Duty: Black Ops game was pushed to another update in the future, Treyarch said after the update had gone live in part. No new release date has been set yet for the WMD map.

The decision to delay the release of the new version of the WMD map was announced on social media Friday afternoon shortly after the Black Ops Cold War update went live across all platforms. Treyarch said that the other parts of the update – the Vargo 52 assault rifle weapon and the new store bundle that included that and more – had both gone live in the update, but the map would have to wait for another day.

The Vargo 52 Assault Rifle is now available to unlock in MP & Zombies in #BlackOpsColdWar, and also available as a Reactive Mastercraft via Store Bundle.



We’ll need to delay the release of the WMD map until a future update. Thanks for your patience, and stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/SsXCcjo29J — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 4, 2022

Whenever that map is actually released, it should look pretty familiar to those who played on it back in Black Ops and in Black Ops 4 when it was released there, too. For those who haven’t yet played on WMD, the Call of Duty site has a helpful blog post up about the map to help you learn the layout and its hot spots before you jump in.

“Many objective modes feature locations on the ground floor in particularly vulnerable areas, considering the map’s many vantage points,” part of the post said. “A variety of objects offer cover when traveling these high-risk paths, which savvy Operators will certainly take note of when it comes time to push the attack.”

For those who are thinking of getting the new weapon in Black Ops Cold War, you can unlock it by completing a series of challenges that you should see live in the game now. You can also simply purchase the bundle mentioned above which will net you the special Blueprint weapon, but not the base weapon itself. It’s also worth pointing out that there’s an issue with the Blueprint weapon being compatible in Call of Duty: Warzone, so if you’re planning on picking it up just for that mode, you may want to hold off until that issue is resolved.

❗️ We are aware of an issue where players cannot equip the FerroFluid Weapon Blueprint in Warzone.



This issue does not affect the base Weapon.



We are investigating a fix. Please stand by.https://t.co/sDsuZJEcGU — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 4, 2022

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s latest update is available now with the WMD map coming at a later date.