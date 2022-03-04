Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Players Surprised With New Update

Call of Duty players who are still active in Black Ops Cold War got quite the treat this week with Treyarch Studios announcing another new update for the game. Treyarch itself referred to this as a “Surprise!” for the community, and surprising it was. It comes with a new map which will look quite familiar to long-time Call of Duty players, but it’s got more than just that as well with another weapon, a new bundle to purchase, and hopes from players for more updates to come after this one.

We talked about the new map, WMD, briefly on Thursday when it was announced as a throwback to the original Black Ops game, but that’s not all that’s being added to the game around a year and a half after its initial release. A new weapon, the Vargo 52, is also being added. It’s an assault rifle that’ll be available in the game’s Multiplayer experience as well as the Zombies mode, and it sounds pretty reliable based on what Treyarch’s said about it so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Surprise! We’ve got new content dropping tomorrow in #BlackOpsColdWar:



• WMD Multiplayer map (Black Ops 1 remaster)

• Vargo 52 Assault Rifle in MP & Zombies

• Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft Bundle



Details at the @CallofDuty Blog: https://t.co/Kl3idBujDw pic.twitter.com/N92feRp4XT — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) March 3, 2022

“The Vargo 52 is one mean weapon, and it’s particularly effective where versatile equipment reigns – and in Zombies, it can be one of the most devastating assault rifles in the game with the right suite of attachments,” Treyarch said. “Here’s its in-game description: Full-auto assault rifle. Good damage at mid-range with a fast fire rate. Improved muzzle velocity and reliable handling for steady firing control.”

To get the base version, you’ll have to complete some challenges in order to unlock it. Within the Multiplayer mode, you’ll have to deal 1,000 damage across 15 different matches while using assault rifles. For the Zombies mode, you’ll have to take out 750 enemies using an assault rifle that’s been Pack-a-Punched at least three times. The former sounds a bit easier, but if you’re an avid Zombies player, perhaps that doesn’t sound like such a challenge after all.

Instead of completing those tasks, you can also just buy the Tracer Pack: Ferro Fury Reactive Mastercraft which awards you the Ferrofluid Blueprint for the weapon and more.

A bundle, a new map, and a new weapon isn’t a massive update compared to what Vanguard and Warzone get when new seasons start and mid-season refreshes happen, but it’s pretty good for a Call of Duty game that’s been out this long. These games are usually moved on from after the new one comes out, and considering how Treyarch’s also working on Vanguard’s Ranked Play and Zombies modes, one would’ve thought the same would happen here. There’s no guarantee of what’ll come next, but it’s at least a welcome surprise for those still playing.