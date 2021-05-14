Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Zombies Outbreak Mode Gets "Main Quests" Next Week

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode has stories intertwined in its zombie slaying just like every other iteration of the Zombies mode from the past, so naturally, the game’s new Outbreak mode will similarly have some exposition for players to explore. Treyarch said on Friday it’s preparing to have players navigate those events further through the release of the mode’s “Main Quests” that’ll be spread out throughout the seasons.

Hinting at the inevitable future of Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak mode that’ll of course have another season after the current one and then another after that, Treyarch teased the Main Quests for Season Three and Season Four. With those seasons committed to already for the Main Quests, Treyarch advised players to familiarize themselves with the Outbreak experience again before the new content drops on May 20th.

We've got new content coming for every pillar of the Zombies experience! Get a look at what's to come in the Dark Aether story from the Treyarch Zombies team: https://t.co/RfmndBMpys pic.twitter.com/RoLOUaIOSx — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 14, 2021

“With our upcoming Outbreak Main Quests in both Seasons Three and Four, the events unfolding in the Ural Mountains will directly set up the story for our next round-based map,” Treyarch said. “If you haven’t jumped into Outbreak lately – or if you’ve been looking for a new reason to kill a few thousand zombies with your friends – now’s the time!”

The same update that talked about the plans for the Main Quests also included some notes for how different modes including Dead Ops Arcade 3 and Onslaught will change. You can find each of those noteworthy adjustments below separated by what section of the game they’ll affect.

New Black Ops Cold War Zombies Content:

Outbreak New Main Quest Orda Encounter World Event Fishing (!!) New Intel Documents, Audio Logs, Radio Transmissions, and Artifacts to discover

Round-Based Maps “Cranked 2: No Time to Crank” limited-time mode in “Firebase Z” and “Die Maschine”

Dead Ops Arcade 3 New Silverback Slideways bonus map

Onslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Standoff map + new Intel

“Lotto Loadouts” limited-time mode New challenge with exclusive Weapon Blueprint reward



Zombies stories are typically pretty convoluted or at least not laid out plainly for people, however, so we naturally didn’t get too much of a peek into what the actual Main Quests will look like. Whatever they hold for players, we’ll find out soon on May 20th when the new content releases.