Call of Duty: Black Ops III PS4 Is Free For PlayStation Plus Members For a Limited Time

This month has already been a packed month for PlayStation Plus subscribers, with games like XCOM 2 and Trials Fusion for PlayStation 4 available to download, along with other titles on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. But a nice little surprise apparently popped up last week, and it’s something Call of Duty fans won’t want to miss.

If you pay a visit to the game’s official PlayStation Store page, you’ll see that the 2015 release Call of Duty: Black Ops III is available for download at no charge for PlayStation Plus subscribers. This looks to be a “bonus” game that was offered by Activision to coincide with its Black Ops 4 E3 presentation starting on June 11, and it appears to be the full game complete with single player, multiplayer and Zombies. The offer is available from now through July 11, going outside the usual range of PlayStation Plus games.

A lot of fans have been appreciative of Black Ops III since its release, and Treyarch has delivered with lots of bonus content, including a Zombies Chronicles map pack featuring older favorites from its Call of Duty releases.

The game requires 43.58GB of hard drive space for the initial download; but if you purchase any map packs or new stuff, you may have to allocate for additional space.

The game currently sells for $39.99, so this is a pretty neat value. Here are the features that fans can expect if they haven’t played the game already:

A CALL OF DUTY CAMPAIGN UNLIKE ANYTHING BEFORE IT

Co-Op Campaign: Treyarch elevates the Call of Duty social gaming experience by delivering a campaign with the ability to play cooperatively with up to four players online, using the same battle-tested network infrastructure and social systems that support its world-class Multiplayer and Zombies game modes.

Cinematic Arena-Style Play: Designed for co-op and replayability, players encounter all the epic cinematic gameplay moments Call of Duty is known for delivering as well as new open-area arena-style gameplay elements designed to allow players to approach the game with a different strategy each time they play.

Character Progression: And now, every player is completely customizable: from weapons and loadouts, to abilities and outfits, all with full progression systems and a personalized armory to show off accomplishments, providing a constantly-evolving campaign experience.

PREPARE FOR A LEVELED-UP MULTIPLAYER

New Movement System: With Black Ops III, Treyarch premieres a new momentum-based chained-movement system, allowing players to fluidly move through the environment with finesse, using controlled thrust jumps, slides, and mantling abilities in a multitude of combinations, all while maintaining complete control over your weapon at all times.

Tailored Map Design: Maps are designed from the ground-up for the new movement system, allowing players to be successful with traditional movement, as well as advanced tactics and maneuvers.

Specialist Characters: Black Ops III multiplayer also introduces the new Specialist character system, which allows players to rank up and master each specific character’s battle-hardened capabilities and weapons. With this addition to Traditional and Weapons XP progressions systems, Black Ops III multiplayer gives players three different ways to rank up.

FIGHT THE UNDEAD IN AN ALL-NEW HORROR STORY

All-New Narrative: No Treyarch title would be complete without its signature Zombies offering – a full-game experience with its own distinct storyline right out of the box.

XP Progression System: Black Ops III Zombies is the most immersive and ambitious Call of Duty Zombies to date, with a full XP-based progression system for players that adds depth and replayability to the engaging gameplay Zombies fans have come to expect.

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is also available for PC and Xbox One.