New Call of Duty: Black Ops III Trailers Reveal Limited Mode Gameplay

Treyarch is pulling no punches when it comes to trying to convince players that the latest event in Call of Duty: Black Ops III is a solid reason to jump back into the game. Operation Swarm not only debuts Prop Hunt, but the map received a much needed makeover and new weapons and themes are now available! The latest trailers show off exactly what Operation Swarm has to offer, and it’s definitely a solid reason to queue back up!

Run and gun with an old-school classic. The Sten comes to the Operation: Swarm community event for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. #BlackOps3 pic.twitter.com/AakAlbPkJY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 1, 2018

“The RPK makes the jump from the original Black Ops into Black Ops 3, providing players with a chance to add this lethal LMG to their loadouts. Slap on Extended Mag for an enormous ammo reserve, and stick with the RPK’s iron sights for optimal visibility.”

“The Sten submachine gun has been a staple in Call of Duty games set in the World War II era, and previously made it into the world of Black Ops via the original Call of Duty: Black Ops. Now, that close-quarters efficiency comes to Black Ops 3 for players who like to get up close and personal. Toss in a Reflex sight and an Extended Mag, and you’re a force to be reckoned with.”

“Adorn the RPK, Sten, or any of your favorite weapons with the HIVE weapon camo. This limited time camo puts the sting in Spring. The new weapon camo is only available in the Black Market until May 9 at 10 AM PT. Deadly never looked so good.”

As part of #OperationSwarm, Prop Hunt goes live today in #BlackOps3. . . enjoy! pic.twitter.com/dKTB2XzQqh — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 1, 2018

Ten maps are available for Prop Hunt play in Black Ops 3, including:

Aquarium

Combine

Evac

Exodus

Fringe

Redwood

Hunted

Infection

Breach

“As a bonus, Prop Hunt will also come to Nuk3town, but with a different set of rules: in Nuk3town, the Props are all mannequins, although the pose and model for each mannequin will be random. Props have nine Decoys when they spawn, instead of usual three. Additionally, whenever a Decoy is destroyed, the Prop that placed it is refunded a Decoy use.”

Heavy-weapons and big mags your thing? The new RPK has arrived to the Operation: Swarm community event for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. pic.twitter.com/IJt4w15NcB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 2, 2018

Release the Hive. From Nomads to Prophets, the Operation: Swarm community event for Call of Duty: Black Ops III includes a new batch of Hive Specialist themes. pic.twitter.com/MD9dgRRrw3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 3, 2018

Operation Swarm is available now for a limited time only, until May 9th! Just by logging in, players will also be awarded the Operation Swarm Calling Card, just in time for the big Black Ops IIII reveal on May 17th