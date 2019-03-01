‘Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Player Makes Entire Zombies Map to Watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Steam Workshop is a pretty incredible place for PC gamers, it gives them a means to be amazingly creative and to let their love of certain games soar. Even though Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 isn’t through Steam, that didn’t stop one fan from making a Zombies map for the title solely with the purpose to watch Avengers: Infinity War in-game within its predecessor: Black Ops III.

We didn’t even know this was a thing – a very illegal thing, mind you – until Twitter user @Noahhyeet pointed it out. Since the game isn’t on the platform and streaming movies in this format is a form of pirating, it’s not surprising that it was immediately taken down. At least we think so, we can’t find it anymore at the time this was written. So for now, enjoy:

Someone made a zombies map that lets you watch the entire Avengers movie 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RcAfniPoPL — Noah H. (@noahhyeet) February 28, 2019

The reactions were pure gold too, with pretty much everyone having the same thought:

Exactly what I was thinking 😂 they didnt even think of how illegal this could be lol. — Noah H. (@noahhyeet) February 28, 2019

Alas, the map is no more but maybe it’s a good time to possibly talk about moderating the Steam Workshop a bit more closely, hmm? Or not, just a thought.

As for the latest game in the Black Ops franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC through Blizzard’s client.