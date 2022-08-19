Call of Duty: Vanguard's Final Zombies Map Revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard's final zombies map has been revealed ahead of the release of the game's fifth season of content. Call of Duty zombies are such an integral piece of the package in the majority of modern entries. The mode began as a simple Easter egg in Call of Duty: World at War, but fans loved it so much that they included more zombies maps in the future DLC packs. It became a major cash cow for an already huge franchise and then the value got even better when Activision started offering new zombies maps free of charge. Although Call of Duty: Vanguard zombies had a rough start, it has improved thanks to round-based zombies being added into the game via new maps.

Today, Activision revealed the fourth and final zombies map for Call of Duty: Vanguard. The map is once again developed by Treyarch, the lead developer behind the Black Ops series. The developer was asked to contribute to Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: Vanguard by taking on the zombies mode and that journey comes to a close with The Archon, a new map set in the Egyptian desert. The map continues to expand on the ongoing story in Vanguard's zombies mode while also layering the mechanics and ideas introduced with this iteration. To top it all off, it will culminate an epic boss battle. The new season will also introduce new challenges and allow players to use the Ray Gun, Wunderwaffe DG-2, and the Decimator Shield within one map. The Archon map will launch in Call of Duty: Vanguard on August 24th at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST.

Treyarch will be using the time following the release of this new map to go work on what comes next. As of right now, it's unclear what that means, but it likely has something to do with the next Black Ops game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the next game in the series and it won't feature a new zombies mode in any capacity.

Are you going to check out the new zombies map? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.