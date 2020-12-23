Call of Duty: Warzone Insider Reveals First Information About Mountainous Next Map

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's next map is reportedly already in the works, and it's apparently taking players to the Ural Mountains in Russia. The free-to-play battle royale game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC just added Rebirth Island, but it looks like it's also preparing a proper and mountainous map that will presumably arrive sometime in 2021.

The report comes the way of prominent Call of Duty insider, ModernWarzone, who recently took to Twitter to reveal that, at least right now, all signs are pointing towards the game's next full map being set in the Ural Mountains. Unfortunately, this is all ModernWarzone divulges about the new map. Right now, not only are finer details missing, but salient details such as when it may release.

Within Call of Duty lore, the Ural Mountains don't have much significance, however, they are the home of Mount Yamantau, a Russian nuclear bunker, and a location seen in both the campaign of the original Call of Duty: Black Ops and in the recent Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

All signs are pointing towards the next full size #Warzone map being located in the Ural Mountains 🏔 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 22, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt given that everything here is of the unofficial variety, and even if it's accurate in both its claims and implications, everything is always subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Activision, Treyarch, or Raven Software -- have commented on this latest report and it's highly unlikely any of them will as they all maintain a strict "no comment" policy when it comes to anything of the speculative and unofficial variety.

Source: The past 6 months of reporting we’ve done. As well as the fire team maps lining up perfectly the the leak from months ago detailing the layout of the next Warzone map. pic.twitter.com/fu7dVo6Mol — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 22, 2020

