Call of Duty: Warzone Now Lets People "Rickroll" Each Other

Thanks to the recent integration of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone, a whole mess of '80s-themed bits and bobs have made their way to the free-to-play video game. That includes, but is not limited to, a bunch of 1980s songs as "War Tracks," which can be blasted out of vehicles in the popular video game. Thanks to the inclusion of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," players can now basically "rickroll" each other.

Alternatively known as "rickrolling" or "being rickrolled" and so on, the basic premise of the meme is essentially fooling people into clicking a link that unexpectedly leads to Rick Astley's song. Warzone adding the song isn't exactly the same sort of meme, but the song itself is and will forever be associated with it. And "rickrolling" around Verdansk is sure to drive some folks wild.

If you're wondering how to get the song for yourself, it's part of the Battle Pass progression system for the game and is unlocked at Tier 94 alongside "Shout" by Tears For Fears and "I Ran" by A Flock of Seagulls. The premium version isn't required to unlock the group of songs, so basically anyone that plays enough can get it for themselves.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 is currently ongoing. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

