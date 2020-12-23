Call of Duty: Warzone Supposedly Has a New "Broken" OP Gun

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone supposedly has a new, broken, and OP gun that is starting to vex players of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. For Season 1, Raven Software added Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's entire arsenal to Call of Duty: Warzone, completely disrupting, and to an extent, breaking the meta. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's guns aren't even balanced in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the same goes for Warzone.

Before Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players were using and abusing the MP5 like mad. While the gun remains popular, it's also been nerfed. Now, the Mac 10 has taken its place. Whether the Mac 10 is the best gun in Warzone is up for debate, but there's no denying it's the best SMG and just obliterates opponents in rapid fashion.

According to Nickmercs, the Mac 10 isn't just definitively the best gun in Warzone, but "broken," "overpowered," and "unbelievable." Again, not everyone agrees with Nickmercs, but it's a take that has echoed by many, and unlike most players, Nickmercs has a good idea of what he's talking about.

That said, it's not a matter of just using the Mac 10. Of course, you need the right loadout. For Warzone, Nickmercs goes with the Patrol Grip, Wire Stock, STANAG 53 Round Drum, Muzzle Break 9, and the 5.3 Extended Barrel.

The only thing working against the Mac-10 right now is its lack of accuracy recovery. Its clips go quick, which means you need to be accurate. However, with a bit of accuracy, you can laser several opponents without even burning a single magazine.

Of course, there are a few weapons you could make an "OP" case for, but the Mac 10 may be the easiest to make. That said, guns rarely stay OP for very long in Warzone, which is to say it's safe to assume a nerf is already in the works.

