Call of Duty: Warzone Nerfed Popular Gun Without Telling Players

Call of Duty: Warzone nerfed one of the game's most popular and powerful guns without telling anyone, until now that is. Taking to Twitter, the creative director at Raven Software, Amos Hodge, revealed in a now seemingly deleted tweet that the Season 1 update to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game nerfed the R9, or more specifically, reduced its max damage alongside reducing the tick damage from Dragon's Breath. According to the tweet, these changes should have been in the patch notes of Season 1, but they somehow slipped through the cracks.

"The R9 max damage was reduced as well as the tick damage from Dragon's Breath," said Amos. "This should have been in the patch notes for Season 1 launch but slipped through the cracks."

As noted, the tweet has since been deleted, but not before a screenshot of it was grabbed by ModernWarzone. That said, at the moment of publishing, it's unclear why the tweet was deleted.

For now, take this information with a grain of salt since we don't have the actual tweet, just a screenshot of it. Further, this should also all be taken with a grain of salt because we don't know why the tweet was deleted. It's possible it was pulled due to incorrect information, though this seems unlikely given the source and that clarification has not been provided. For what it's worth, if the R9 was nerfed at the start of the season, not only did players not notice, but it clearly wasn't enough, because players continue to ask for it be nerfed.

