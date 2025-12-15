Call of Duty Developer Addresses New Modern Warfare 4 Rumors

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has responded to new rumors surrounding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The Call of Duty franchise is a gaming juggernaut, even when it has an off-year, it is still performing better than the vast majority of other games. The Modern Warfare sub-franchise, in particular, has always been a major seller, as the brand is associated with the golden age of the franchise. The original Modern Warfare trilogy helped catapult Call of Duty into superstardom in the gaming industry and when it returned almost a decade after its conclusion, it was like a shot of adrenaline for the franchise.

It has been two years since the last Modern Warfare game, which was led by Sledgehammer Games. It was reportedly originally conceived as an expansion to Modern Warfare II before it was turned into a new mainline game that continued the story of Task Force 141 and re-introduced Makarov as a major villain. It was a rocky game, thanks to its rushed development, but it set up a larger story with Makarov still at the center. Next year, it’s expected that Modern Warfare 4 will release, with it partially being set in Korea. Activision has yet to confirm this, but it would follow the release cycle the series has been on.

Modern Warfare 4 Rumors Seemingly Debunked by Infinity Ward

With that said, Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope recently stated that Modern Warfare 4 is a “complete copy” of Modern Warfare II with less ADS/sliding penalties, a ton of visual recoil, and no perk charging system. The leaker expressed annoyance with the overall lack of changes in Modern Warfare 4, even stating that he believed that Infinity Ward doesn’t actually want to make Call of Duty games, but instead shape the idea of the franchise into something else. All of this made waves on social media with the initial tweet racking up almost a million views. However, Infinity Ward seems to have addressed these leaks.

The developer took to social media to wish fans a happy holidays, but also took a moment to share an extra note. Infinity Ward told fans not to believe everything they read on the internet and that they’d see fans in 2026, seemingly debunking the recent leaks. Of course, we’ll have to see what happens, but it would be a bad idea to say something like that if it would age poorly in a year. All of this comes after recent promises from Activision to innovate more with Call of Duty and adhere to feedback in a greater way following the release of Black Ops 7.

"Don't believe everything you read on the Internet." – Infinity Ward pic.twitter.com/IpsdjIlOPR — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 15, 2025

