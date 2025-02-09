PS5 Users Get Some Good News After 24 Hour PSN Outage

PS5 users just got a little bit of good news after the 24 hour PSN outage between February 7 and February 8. Friday night, and almost all of Saturday, PSN was completely down on PS4 and PS5. The outage impacted not just PSN users in North America, but around the world. As for what happened, Sony has yet to say and, at this point, presumably will not say. That said, PSN has been fully restored and PlayStation has issued an apology. Since then, more good news for PlayStation fans has emerged via two different updates.

The first bit of good news, and perhaps the less noteworthy, involves Monster Hunter Wilds, one of 2025’s biggest and most anticipated releases. As Monster Hunter fans might know, the Open Beta Test 2 began on February 7 and is running until February 10. Obviously, without PSN access, PS5 users were unable to participate in 24 hours of this test. And while a second wave is happening between February 14 and February 17, Capcom has suggested it may run an additional 24 hours of testing at a later date to give PS5 users a chance to make up for the time they missed due to the PSN outage.

“PS5 hunters, thanks for your patience and understanding during this weekend’s PSN service issues,” reads a new post from the Monster Hunter X account. “To account for reduced Open Beta Test 2 play time due to the outage, we are considering running Open Beta Test 2 for an additional 24 hours at a future date. Exact details and timing are to be determined, so please stay tuned.”

This is obviously only good news for Monster Hunter fans specifically, but the good news didn’t stop there. PlayStation has also since announced that it is giving five days worth of PlayStation Plus to all pre-existing PS Plus subscribers.

“Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue,” reads a new post from the Ask PlayStation X page. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service.”

Unfortunately, those without a PS Plus subscription and that are also not a Monster Hunter fan don’t have any good news other than that PSN is back, and so far, has been very stable upon returning.

PlayStation has not provided any insight or details on how it is planning to avoid a repeat PSN outage of this size in the future. For those that don’t know, this was the second longest PSN outage in the history of PlayStation Network, second to only the infamous PSN hack of 2011, which rendered PSN down and obsolete for not 24 hours, but 24 days.

