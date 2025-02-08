Krispy Kreme Responds to PSN Outage with Free Donuts

Krispy Kreme has decided to take advantage of the PSN outage by offering free donuts to those impacted. In case you missed it, PlayStation’s online services AKA PlayStation Network has been down for nearly 24 hours. This is the longest period of time PSN has been down for in over a decade and has sent players into a bit of a frenzy. PSN users can no longer play games online, join parties, browse the store, or watch streaming services like Netflix or YouTube. It’s a pretty big deal and has left a lot of people pretty bored during these trying times.

While most PlayStation players can play games still, there are some that are much more limited. Those who own a digital-only PS5 are limited to what they have installed already and attempts to install a new disc drive a futile, as you need an internet connection to register/pair the drive to the machine. On top of that, those that game share on PS5 are growing frustrated because they can’t play some or any of their games offline as they aren’t on the primary console. It’s an excessively messy situation and one that is likely only going to cause more headaches the longer this goes on. There’s no worse time for PSN to go down than on a weekend, especially with major new releases like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 having just come out this week.

Krispy Kreme Offers Free Donuts to PSN Users Following Outage

krispy kreme donuts

PlayStation acknowledged the situation shortly after PSN went down, but has remained totally silent since then with players wondering if they will be compensated for the downtime. PlayStation may or may not offer some kind of benefit for those impacted, but Krispy Kreme has your back. The famed donut shop is offering free original glazed donuts to those who are bored and have nothing to do as a result of the PSN outage. Between the hours of 5 – 7 PM local time, Krispy Kreme stores will give out a free original glazed donut to customers. It’s a fun way to take advantage of people’s boredom and offer something to those who may be having a bad day.

Some fans are having bad memories of the 2011 PSN hack which took the service offline for nearly a month. At the time, PSN was hacked and over 70 million accounts were compromised, potentially resulting in personal information such as credit card details being stolen. It was a rough time and resulted in PlayStation giving out free PS3 games to make up for the incident. As of right now, we have no idea if PSN was hacked, but hopefully this is nothing more than a technical snafu.

There are currently reports that PSN is slowly coming back online at the time of writing, but there are still issues. It’s a better sign than nothing at all, but hopefully, gamers will be able to get back to playing their PS5 games before the evening and can enjoy a nice donut with their gaming.