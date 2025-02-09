New PlayStation Statement on PSN Outage Seems to Rule Out Hack

A new statement from PlayStation regarding the recent PSN outage seems to have ruled out the possibility of a hack being what caused the network to crash. Since PSN went down on the evening of February 7th and remained out of commission for a full day, PlayStation users have been trying to figure out how this situation happened in the first place. Based on past instances of PSN going down, it seemed likely that a cyberattack could have been the reason behind the outage, which was worrisome to millions of PlayStation users who store personal information or credit card details on their PSN accounts. Fortunately, it now sounds like this possibility of a hack can be disregarded.

In a message directly from PlayStation, the gaming giant shed a bit of light on what exactly went wrong with PSN that resulted in it capsizing for a full day. PlayStation chalked it up to nothing more than “an operational issue,” which is a very broad explanation for the matter. Still, this description of what went down suggests that something likely happened with the PSN servers that led to the network being inaccessible for 24 hours.

“Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue,” said PlayStation in its statement. “We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience.”

One of the other reasons why it can be safely assumed that PSN wasn’t hacked is because a group hasn’t come forward to take ownership of such a cyberattack. More often than not when major corporations end up suffering a hack, a group will come forward and make certain demands or at least widely publicize that they were the ones that levied the attack. This specifically happened in 2014 with PSN when “Lizard Squad” took down the network on Christmas Day. Since this didn’t happen with the most recent PSN outage, it continues to seem like PS5 and PS4 users can put themselves at ease that none of their private information fell into the wrong hands.

Moving forward, we likely won’t get a better explanation from PlayStation about what actually went wrong with PSN this weekend. PlayStation is historically pretty quiet when it comes to specifics on matters like this, so if you’re waiting for the full story of this PSN outage to come to light, don’t hold your breath. If nothing else, at least this whole annoyance now seems to be in the past and shouldn’t continue to give PlayStation users a headache.

What do you think about this new statement from PlayStation about the PSN outage? And are you safely ruling out the possibility that PSN was hacked?