‘Call of Duty: Blackout’: How to Get the Ray Gun Mark II

Treyarch surprised fans when they snuck in a secret nod to previous games in the franchise alongside the debut of Operation Grand Heist for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. When players noticed that a new and improved Ray Gun was added to the battle royale mode, they were hyped, but it’s not a simple grab and tag — you’re going to have to work a little bit to get the shiny new Ray Gun Mark II!

Alongside with the brand new map addition of Ghost Town comes a hidden Easter Egg on how to get this throwback weapon. Thanks to YouTuber ‘Anarchy Alice’, a visual step-by-step guide for how to get the new gun has been provided in the video above.

First, you’re going to need to take out that tomahawk and head to the underground saloon where you’ll throw it at the dartboard. Once this is done you’ll hear a piano jingle to signal that the the Easter egg hunt has been trigger. From there, mosey on over to the jail cell and interact with the question mark. Boom, free gun and awesome nod to previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise!

Unlike the original Ray Gun, this one only holds 60 rounds of ammo, but man is it sick. The design change is also noticeable, making it take on a much sleeker high-tech feel aesthetically than its predecessor.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What do you think about Treyarch’s sneaky little Easter egg alongside the new Operation? What other weapons do you hope to see in future updates from the studio? Sound off with your thoughts on where Black Ops 4 can go from here in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.