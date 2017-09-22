Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Gets A Crazy Gesture Mode, And We’re Crushing Your Head

While we're looking forward to what Call of Duty: WWII has to offer, there's still more than enough people out there enjoying Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – and this weekend, the developers at Infinity Ward will be introducing a mode that will bring out the creative side of your competitive skills. No, we're talking using your fingers for most of the action.

The company has announced a new Gesture Warfare mode, which will be available in the game starting tomorrow and running through Monday, September 25th.

In it, you'll actually be using gestures that you normally use at taunts in the game as kill moves. There will be nine different ones that you can use, including Head Crush (straight out of The Kids In the Hall), Bang Bang, Boom, You're Dead, Crush, Jackal Toy, R-C8 Toy, Light It Up and Flick.

The goal of the mode asks you to try and reach the score limit of 20 first, with each gesture actually doing a great deal of damage to your opponents, so, yeah you'll use movements to kill 'em all.

As you use more gestures in the mode, and get more successive kills, you'll access an additional amount to use on enemies. It never hurts to get things built up there.

In addition, you'll also have a throwing knife, in case you want to make kills "for real", as it were. You'll have ammo as well, but it's really all about the gestures if you want to take out your enemies. They have specific time tables that you can use, so it never hurts to get a little practice in. Gestures can be chosen with ease using the D-Pad or tactical grenade button, so you can find out which ones you want to use right off the bat.

There's no word if the mode will become permanent, but man, we'd love to see this become a permanent thing, especially if we can go around on a "head crush" kill streak. "CRUSHING YOUR HEAD CRUSHING YOUR HEAD CRUSHING YOUR HEAAAAAAAD!"

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

