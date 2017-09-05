Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s Absolution Pack Is Now Out For Xbox One, PC

Xbox One and PC owners have been waiting patiently for the newest Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare map pack to become available – and now their patience is rewarded.

Activision has announced that the Absolution map pack is now available to download, offering four new multiplayer maps to partake in, as well as a new 50's style Zombies adventure featuring a very familiar Mistress of the Dark.

The four maps that are featured in the new pack are as follows:

Ember – Located near an old town castle, Emberis a remake of Resistancefrom Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 featuring old world aesthetics retrofitted with modern technology. The surroundings include lava, gallows and a torture room, where players will want to stick close to their teammates.

Located near an old town castle, Emberis a remake of Resistancefrom Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 featuring old world aesthetics retrofitted with modern technology. The surroundings include lava, gallows and a torture room, where players will want to stick close to their teammates. Bermuda – A shantytown created around the remnants of a crashed ship, Bermudaallows players to duck, dive, and wall ride from the fish market to the lighthouse in this small to medium sized map that's been water-wasted and sandblasted.

A shantytown created around the remnants of a crashed ship, Bermudaallows players to duck, dive, and wall ride from the fish market to the lighthouse in this small to medium sized map that's been water-wasted and sandblasted. Premafrost – Set within the chill of a frozen city skyline, Permafrostlets players stick to the ground and pick their plan of attack in one of three main lanes. They will traverse the map, moving from street side to train station, and hobo village to wrecked theater house in this small, tight-quarters map.

Set within the chill of a frozen city skyline, Permafrostlets players stick to the ground and pick their plan of attack in one of three main lanes. They will traverse the map, moving from street side to train station, and hobo village to wrecked theater house in this small, tight-quarters map. Fore – In Fore, the only thing miniature about this large map is the golf courses players will be fighting in. Forefeatures great visual variety as players swing around the sights and sounds of areas that brandish magical forests, giant creamsicles, and elevated castle walls.

On top of that, players can partake in Attack of the Radioactive Thing, a 50's inspired map with a number of zombies to take on, as well as an appearance by Cassandra Peterson as Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. "Players will fight against a new array of zombie enemies across a ravaged beach town where a government science experiment has transformed the residents into flesh-devouring zombies and introduced a new biological menace into the city."

So get in there and go to war! Absolution will set you back $14.99, or is free if you have the Season Pass.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.