Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s Final DLC Pack, Retribution, Now Available On PS4
As Activision moves forward on promoting its forthcoming Call of Duty: WWII, it also found the time to say goodbye to Infinite Warfare with the final downloadable content for the game (for now, anyway), the Retribution pack. And now players can check it out, as it's available for PlayStation 4.
The pack introduces four new multiplayer maps to the game, along with the final chapter in the Willard Wyler Zombies saga, The Beast From Beyond. It goes for $14.99 by itself, or you can get it as part of the Season Pass.
"Our team has had so much fun this year creating content for the Infinite Warfare community," said Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward. "So with Retribution, it's the culmination of our thrilling zombies storyline, where players will head to a new setting with tons of surprises, and find out what evil force has been pulling the strings all along. For multiplayer fans, we're delivering four new maps that really showcase combat rig abilities and great gameplay."
Maps Aplenty!
The four maps included in the pack are:
- Carnage – A post-apocalyptic race track along the California coast, Carnagefeatures long sightlines and environmental hazards including a fire trap players can activate on command to roast their enemies.
- Heartland – In Heartland, teams will go head-to-head in a simulation of small town America that is a re-imagining of the classic Call of Duty: Ghostsmap, Warhawk. Players can pop into the local ice cream shop for a treat, and then take out enemies down the street with a Black Hole Generator.
- Altitude – Set in a high-end, sky high shopping mall located on the edges of the universe, Altitudepushes teams around a chaotic center where quick flank routes are key to victory. Additional features include floating lush waterfalls that border the map.
- Depot 22 – Depot 22is a watering hole at the end of civilization that focuses on mid-ranged encounters waged in a medium-sized, three-lane map. Players can battle in the cantina for close-quarter combat or engage with enemies wall-running off of a moving train.
More Zombies!
In addition, here's the breakdown for The Beast From Beyond:
The Beast from Beyond, the final chapter of the five-part Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience, features the return of Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain portrayed with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee's Big Holiday, Gotham). Wyler once again has trapped the four protagonists inside an all-new horror film, now set in a desolate military station on a distant ice planet. As players begin to discover more and more infected crew members, they'll need to battle hordes of the undead to uncover the truth and escape Wyler's films once and for all. The Beast from Beyond also features new weapons, traps and more, in addition to the hallmark Call of Duty action, with Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as "Poindexter;" Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as "AJ;" Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday Night Live) as "Andre;" and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as "Sally," all making a return from the ongoing story.0comments
The pack will be coming out later for Xbox One and PC as well, though a date hasn't been given yet.
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.prev