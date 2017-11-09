Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s Final DLC Pack, Retribution, Now Available On PS4

As Activision moves forward on promoting its forthcoming Call of Duty: WWII, it also found the time to say goodbye to Infinite Warfare with the final downloadable content for the game (for now, anyway), the Retribution pack. And now players can check it out, as it's available for PlayStation 4.

The pack introduces four new multiplayer maps to the game, along with the final chapter in the Willard Wyler Zombies saga, The Beast From Beyond. It goes for $14.99 by itself, or you can get it as part of the Season Pass.

"Our team has had so much fun this year creating content for the Infinite Warfare community," said Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward. "So with Retribution, it's the culmination of our thrilling zombies storyline, where players will head to a new setting with tons of surprises, and find out what evil force has been pulling the strings all along. For multiplayer fans, we're delivering four new maps that really showcase combat rig abilities and great gameplay."