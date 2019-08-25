Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Big Gameplay Adjustment, Teases Another

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s Alpha is currently going on, which means the PS4, Xbox One, and PC shooter is getting one of its first proper tests. And as you would expect, there’s issues with the game, most of which are small and that can be easily remedied though. Further, thanks to fan feedback, developer Infinity Ward is well aware of many of the issues players are reporting. For example, Infinity Ward has confirmed that it has been getting a metric ton of feedback on footstep audio in the game, with many players noticing that player footsteps are far too loud while enemy footsteps are too quiet. In other words, not only is it hard to hear other players, but if you’re moving it’s even harder because your guy runs like the Hulk.

That said, changes are being made to this aspect of the game. In fact, the adjustment will be made in time for the game’s beta so that players can see the improvement before launch. The news comes way of Infinity Ward’s Ashton Williams, who confirmed as much via Twitter.

A lot of comments around hearing other players. Audio for 1st person footsteps has been lowered while falloff audio for enemy footsteps has been raised. You’ll see this change in the Beta. — Ashton Williams (@ashtonisVULCAN) August 23, 2019

Meanwhile, another big issue of the Alpha has been big babies leaving Gunfight matches early. That said, Infinity Ward is also aware of this problem. However, at the moment, it has nothing to announce on this front, but it has heard player feedback and is looking into adding penalties for players leaving Gunfight matches early.

Of course, there’s been other changes and fixes. For example, the jump fatigue bug is being fixed. That said, nothing more prominent than the above two problems.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

