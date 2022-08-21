Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign May Continue After Launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's story may continue after the campaign's credits roll, as a new leak suggests the story could expand over time. Although the meat and potatoes of Call of Duty are certainly multiplayer and zombies, the campaign is a pretty expensive and rich endeavor for the developers to include every year. They're like a big, interactive movie with summer blockbuster-esque set pieces, iconic characters, and gripping stories. The No Russian mission in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was a major cultural moment as there was a lot of controversy surrounding its contents, resulting in a lot of air time on mainstream television. With that said, most players blow through it in a weekend and move on to the rest of the game, so it's only a small fraction of a player's time with the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II may keep the story going, however. According to Call of Duty insider The Ghost of Hope, "Intel" will make a return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's DMZ mode. The mode will replace the Spec Ops mode from the last game and be more akin to something like Escape from Tarkov. As of right now, Infinity Ward has yet to offer any substantial details on the mode, but if it's extraction-based, there could be missions and quests for players to partake in. Ghost of Hope also brought up a tweet from Call of Duty insider RalphsValve, noting that the Intel is likely one of the ways the campaign of the game will continue in this new mode. RalphsValve had previously stated will have an "elaborate storyline" that continues the campaign with returning characters and quests.

This very likely ties into what @RalphsValve heard several months ago about the story continuing after campaign through DMZ. Intel is one part of establishing that connection. https://t.co/st0j16zwz0 pic.twitter.com/BMlugArqhh — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) August 20, 2022

Of course, as always, take this with a grain of salt. Things change all the time in game development, so this could get scrapped before launch. It's likely we'll hear more about this mode next month at the Call of Duty Next event, which is expected to offer a deeper look at multiplayer, showcase Warzone 2, and more. Players can also get access to the game's campaign a week early on October 20th, 2022 by pre-ordering the game.

