Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Upsets Fans Hoping for Next-Gen Experience

According to a wide range of reporting, Call of Duty 2022, next year’s installment, will be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and a follow-up to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. That said, COD fans hoping the next installment in the long-running first-person shooter series would provide the first “next-gen” COD experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are currently not very happy, as a new report from Tom Henderson, one of the most reliable sources when it comes to Call of Duty, has shattered these expectations.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson relayed word that Call of Duty 2022 will be a cross-gen game, which is to say it will be on both PS4 and PS5 and both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. And of course, it will also be on PC. Adding to this, Henderson notes that “it’s currently believed” that this will be the final Call of Duty game coming to the PS4 and Xbox One. However, this isn’t written in stone yet, as it “depends on the console market conditions.” In other words, it sounds like if the Xbox Series X and the PS5 continue to be scarce and challenging to buy in 2023, the following installment may be cross-gen as well.

“Modern Warfare II (2022) is coming to both current-gen and past generation consoles,” said Henderson. “It’s currently believed that this will be the last Call of Duty coming to past generation consoles, but it will ultimately depend on the console market conditions.”

So, what’s the issue? Well, many responses to this report have been negative because it seems many players believe the last-gen consoles will hold the game back.

Of course, while there’s some truth to these worries, they are overstated. Any team that makes games that come to both consoles and PC is used to developing at scale for various platforms. Meanwhile, other than pure graphical fidelity, Call of Duty isn’t exactly known for pushing the technical and design limitations of gaming, so the idea that last-gen consoles will hold back the development of next year’s installment isn’t as relevant as it would be if this was GTA 6 or The Witcher 4. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Do you agree with the COD fans above? Is this new report bad news for next year’s installment?