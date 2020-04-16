Report: Call of Duty Leaker Reveals Real Reason Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Isn’t Being Released

Last month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. However, for some reason, Activision didn’t include the multiplayer. It was just the campaign remastered. At the time, Activision said this decision was the product of not wanting to split the Modern Warfare player base up. However, not only did this clash with what leaks and rumors were saying, but it didn’t make any sense in the context of Warzone. In other words, many weren’t buying this explanation.

That said, according to prominent Call of Duty leaker The Gaming Revolution, this isn’t the real reason why the multiplayer was excluded from the release. According to the reliable Call of Duty source, Activision didn’t release the multiplayer because in the process of developing its remaster, it changed a lot, and as a result it didn’t think fans would like it.

“I have heard some recent information that apparently a reason as to why it hasn’t released yet is because the game is very different to the original Modern Warfare 2, and they’ve changed a lot of things, and they don’t think the community will like it.”

It’s unclear why developers on the project would have made so many switches to the product, but it makes sense why Activision was apparently willing to sit on a finished product. After all, it’s better to leave fans starving than give them a plate of food they don’t want to eat. According to The Gaming Revolution, Activision may sit on the multiplayer for awhile, if not forever.

“So they don’t know if they’re ever going to release it,” said the leaker. “I’ve heard that they are still testing it out so I’m assuming they are still changing things. I feel like it is still going to be coming out at some point, I just really do not know when. It really wouldn’t surprise me if it’s not until a year from now.”

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official. However, The Gaming Revolution has proven to be reliable in the past.

