Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Revealed Ahead of Beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has finally revealed its multiplayer after months of anticipation. The Modern Warfare subfranchise is arguably the most important piece of the Call of Duty series as it helped launch the IP into becoming a massive phenomenon. In the original trilogy, it introduced a lot of incredible multiplayer innovations with things like killstreaks, perks, and pretty robust weapon customization for its time. In 2019, Infinity Ward made its long-awaited return to Modern Warfare with a reboot and expanded on the multiplayer with even bigger innovations such as gunsmith and eventually, a free-to-play spin-off known as Call of Duty: Warzone.

Many have been wondering where Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will take the series next and now, we have an even better idea. At today's COD Next event, Infinity Ward unveiled the first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer. As expected, it looks like Call of Duty, but it has the flare and excitement that one would hope for from a game using the Modern Warfare moniker. The game will include swimming, Rainbow Six Siege-esque equipment and extraction modes, dolphin diving, and even a third-person mode for the first time in over a decade. To make matters even better, players won't have to wait long to play it. While some streamers are already going hands-on with the game, those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 5 can try out the multiplayer beta as soon as tomorrow. Xbox and PC players will be able to check out the game next weekend as well.

There's just a little over a month until the game releases, so we won't have to wait long to dig into the full version of the game. Infinity Ward is also ensuring that fans will have the ability to truly dive into multiplayer on day one with zero hesitation. The developer has opted to release the campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II a week early for those who pre-order the game, giving players ample time to experience the story of Task Force 141 before digging into the multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on October 28th, 2022. What do you want to see from the multiplayer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.