Modern Warfare 2 Patch Notes Promise Major Fixes, Re-Enabled Features, and More

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has gotten its first big update and we have a nice list of patch notes that reveal what's been fixed and what's to come in future updates. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was released last week and was an immediate hit. The game raked in a whopping $800 million in 3 days, making it the fastest selling Call of Duty game in history and the best since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011. It's a massive achievement, but one that has also led to a lot of upset people. The game launched with a lot of issues, such as frequent crashes and major bugs. Key features such as pinging and weapon tuning were disabled, but thankfully, there's a path for bringing those things back now.

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II patch, which is out now on all platforms, re-enables things like weapon tuning, fixes crashes, and more. Infinity Ward also used the patch notes to outline some other upcoming changes. Pinging remains disabled, but will be re-enabled with the launch of season one on November 16th. The team is also exploring adjustments to the UI after a lot of incredibly vocal feedback about how difficult it is to navigate and use. You can view the full list below.

General Updates

We've addressed a number of crashes affecting players across all platforms including the bug that caused certain players partied-up in game to crash when matchmaking. Last night's update should provide additional stability in terms of crashing. We will continue to monitor live issue reports and provide resolutions as soon as we are able.

We have made general game improvements including: Fix for various camos not unlocking during progression. Fixed framerate drop issues. Addressed known freezing issues. Overall performance improvements. Added fixes for stuttering and lag issues.



PC

A recent NVIDIA hotfix addressed some critical issues. Please make sure you are running the game on drivers 526.61.

The PC benchmark map has been updated with a more accurate reading of the FPS display.

Be sure to follow our friends at Beenox for additional updates for MW2 on PC.

Weapons

We are actively collecting weapon performance/usage data and will provide detailed updates on weapon-balancing with the launch of Season 01.

Last week we disabled the attachment tuning feature due to an issue affecting players with 4 or more tuned attachments equipped at once. We re-enabled attachment tuning in last night's update so players should not encounter further issues equipping attachments on a weapon.

Multiplayer

Enemy or live ping will remain disabled in multiplayer until a fix is implemented with the launch of Season 01. This is due to a bug where ping remained on some players after death. KBM players are currently still able to danger ping.

The player icon on the minimap will no longer disappear after a player is revived in certain modes.

Maps/Playlists

We have added Breenbergh Hotel into Third Person Moshpit

There are no significant map changes, but we have patched various exploits and geometry bugs in the days since launch. We'll continue to address small fixes through daily updates.

UI/UX

We continue to refine our UI and will have more details in the Season 01 launch notes.

In addition to changes that we have already made, we are also actively tracking live issues. Some of the known issues at present include:

We are aware of the following issues and fixes are in the works Riot shield provides invincibility against chopper gunner and VTOL DDOS Field upgrade availability bug A bug affecting helicopter height, which allows them to leave the map in some instances



What do you think of the patch notes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.