Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Removes Controversial Feature One Day After Release

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out on PC and consoles for a day, but changes are already being made to the game, and in some cases, some major changes. The biggest talking points surrounding MW2 so far have been about SBMM and servers, but these are far from the only things players have been talking about. Across Reddit, Twitter, and other parts of the Internet, players have been sharing clips of the game's ping system, which is controversially broken. As you would expect, these clips quickly made the rounds and drew the ire of the COD community. Fast-forward just a tiny bit and Infinity Ward has already gone ahead and removed the feature presumably while a fix is worked on.

As the clip below highlights, the game's ping system was allowing players to track enemy players through walls for entire matches. In other words, the feature -- made popular by other games in the space -- was acting as a wallhack. Making the bug worse was the fact that it was easily replicated.

"Bruh this is a huge bug. I swear I noticed people tracking me through walls but I didn't want to be 'that guy' so I chalked it up to coincidence. This needs to get fixed ASAP otherwise it'll become rampant," reads the top comment to the post below.

Infinity Ward hasn't commented on the matter, which means it's unclear when the feature will be fixed and added back to the game. That said, it's been removed so the exploit is no longer a factor.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- which released on October 28 following a stint of multiplayer early-access for those who pre-ordered -- is available worldwide via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on this year's Call of Duty, click here or continue scrolling to the relevant and recent headlines right below: