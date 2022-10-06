Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Launch Trailer Reveals New Campaign Footage

Prior to its release later this month, Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed the launch trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, Activision has been gearing up its promotion of Modern Warfare 2, not only through the game's multiplayer beta, but also through new looks at gameplay. Now, the MW2 launch trailer is giving us a deeper look at what the sequel's campaign will have in store this time around.

Clocking in at a little over a minute in length, the latest trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 entirely centers around the story that the game will tell. Rather than featuring a ton of gameplay footage, this video instead contains numerous cinematics that will be appearing within the campaign portion of MW2. We also receive brief looks at many of the different levels at setpieces that will be in the game, some of which have also been highlighted in previous trailers.

Personally speaking, the campaign of Modern Warfare 2 looks like it could be one of the best that Call of Duty has seen in years. I was able to get a deeper look at the campaign during a visit to Infinity Ward earlier this year and what I saw left me greatly impressed. It remains to be seen if the campaign lives up to my own lofty expectations, but it definitely seems like it has the potential for greatness.

If you didn't already have the game's launch date circled on your calendar, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be releasing on October 28th and will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Prior to this date, though, the campaign will become available to play a full week ahead of time for those that pre-order MW2 digitally.

What do you think about everything we've seen from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 so far? And are you going to be purchasing the game for yourself at the end of the month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.