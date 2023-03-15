Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Makes Huge Change to Flashbangs

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has made a pretty huge change to flashbangs in a new update. Call of Duty is a series that has been going strong for 20 years. While many would say it hasn't evolved much, it has gone from World War II to modern warfare to Vietnam/Cold War, the future, space itself, and all the way back around to the beginning. However, there are fundamentals to Call of Duty that have gone unchanged over the years such as the general feeling of gunplay. The button layout is the same, you have the same general tools at your disposal, etc. If you've played one Call of Duty, you have a pretty good feel for the rest of them.

With that said, one of the more controversial elements of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when it was released were the flashbangs. They are absolutely blinding, even in real life, and last quite a long time. They're extremely effective and when they're thrown at you, a big flash of white covers your screen and if you're in a relatively dark room in real life, this stuff will have a real effect on you. It's "immersive" in a way, but also deeply annoying given how frequently they're used. Instead, Infinity Ward has released an update that allows you to toggle how flashbangs are displayed in the settings. If you toggle the "Inverted Flash" option in the Advanced Interface Settings, it will make your screen black instead of white, which is far less intrusive and painful to your eyes.

The new Flash Bang accessibly feature is now live in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. This allows your screen to go dark instead of light. pic.twitter.com/7MxgqKUBFw — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) March 15, 2023

If you hate getting flashbanged, give this option a try and it may make it more tolerable. It's great to see Infinity Ward actually listening to a complaint that they could've ignored. It's something that has sort of existed in the game for a while, so it could have been less of a priority, but the team made a pretty smart design decision to make the game more enjoyable.

