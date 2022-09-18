Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature

Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.

As confirmed in a recent presentation from Activision and Infinity Ward, Modern Warfare 2 will look to finally bring back a third-person multiplayer game mode. The third-person perspective isn't one that will be available to toggle on and off at will, but will instead be tied to specific playlists. As such, this means that all players in a certain multiplayer match will be using the perspective, which won't give advantages to anyone who might instead be viewing the game from the first-person viewpoint.

As mentioned, this isn't the first time that Call of Duty has dabbled with a third-person mode, although it's been quite a long time since it was last implemented. The feature first showed up in Modern Warfare 2 and later returned in 2011's Modern Warfare 3. Since that time, the Call of Duty series has completely done away with third-person gameplay, which is why fans have started to request its addition once again. Whether or not this new game mode will be a big success in the 2022 version of MW2 remains to be seen, but it's good to see that Infinity Ward is trying this feature out once again.

If you didn't already know, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch next month on October 28th and will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. A multiplayer beta for those on PlayStation is currently taking place this weekend and will open next weekend for those on other hardware.

Are you happy to hear that Infinity Ward will finally bring back a third-person mode in Modern Warfare 2? Will you look to play this for yourself when the game launches? Let me know either down in the comments or message me over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.