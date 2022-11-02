Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Borderline Comical XP Exploit Goes Viral

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and people are trying their hardest to figure out how to make the grind a bit easier. Call of Duty is a game that asks its players to grind to get better. You have to play a lot to earn new guns, killstreaks, gear, and perks. If you want to truly optimize your loadout, you have to play and you have to play a lot. It can be a bit exhausting if you want to speed through that process, because it requires you to spend days on end playing and shooting. In this year's entry, weapons take a while to level up and there are additional layers to it that complicate things even further.

So, some fans have gotten rather creative to speed this process up. As spotted by Dexerto, Reddit user IKcatcher claimed to have put a suppression mine field upgrade on a tank and then it farmed XP for them. The tank moves around and past enemies and the XP generated from suppressing enemies racks up absurdly fast while the player sits in a corner somewhere and watches numbers go up. The player's weapon rank increased several times in a matter of seconds, meaning you could easily max out a number of guns in just minutes if you did this. Of course, this will not stay in the game for long. It's only a matter of time before Infinity Ward catches on and squashes it one way or another.

Infinity Ward already removed the ping system from the game and the new weapon tuning system. Whether they find a quicker way to snuff this one out (like just making it so you don't get weapon XP for the suppression mines) remains to be seen. Either way, it's a pretty comical way of progressing in the game and one that maybe highlights that Infinity Ward could make the progression systems a bit more reasonable.

What do you think of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.