Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rewards Vault Edition Owners After Controversial Release

Infinity Ward is trying to make up for the controversial release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's Vault Edition. Call of Duty is one of the biggest releases in the gaming industry each year, often it's the biggest release. As such, Activision loves to capitalize on this by selling various special editions. Before digital games became the dominant way of buying games, the series would release extravagant collector's editions with things like mini-fridges, drones, night vision goggles, and other fancy things that reflected some key item in that year's title. As things have shifted toward digital releases, Activision has opted to reward players with in-game items ranging from skins to boosters.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released a $99.99 edition called the "Vault Edition". It gives players access to things such as four operators from the campaign such as Soap, Ghost, Captain Price, and Farah. It was also believed that this would give players access to a bunch of double XP tokens to spend at their leisure, but there was a catch: this was only obtained if you bought the game through the Call of Duty in-game store in titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, or Modern Warfare. If you bought it through the Xbox or PlayStation stores, you would not get these tokens. Many felt misled by this catch and responded in annoyance over this bizarre stipulation. Thankfully, Call of Duty has come out to rectify the situation. Players who own the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will get 10 hours of double XP and 10 hours of double weapon XP deposited into their account.

An update on the Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare2 Vault Edition. pic.twitter.com/hfax5ilyaH — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 4, 2022

We tried to see if we had received any in our account, but have yet to see it appear. However, it should arrive in eligible accounts within 48 hours. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently dominating in sales as it's the fastest selling game in history. Although it has its problems, it's great to see Infinity Ward working to make it up to fans.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is out now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.