Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Gun

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- this year's new COD -- is reportedly bringing back a fan-favorite gun from the 2009 game of the same name. This shouldn't come as too big of a surprise to Call of Duty fans as you'd expect much of the guns and maps from the predecessor to be brought forward to the successor, especially considering that's what 2020's Modern Warfare did when it rebooted COD 4. That said, the gun in question has not been confirmed, making this a leak.

The information comes the way of Modern Warzone over on Twitter, one of the most prominent sources when it comes to Call of Duty and a former leaker/insider. In other words, they are reliable and have sources. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information drop. Modern Warzone teases the sniper is returning, but that's all that is said.

To date, the bolt-action sniper rifle has appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty Online, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered. Throughout the years, it's been one of the more popular snipers in the series.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to release worldwide on October 28, 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on not just this year's Call of Duty, but the series at large -- including all of the latest on Warzone, especially -- click here.

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141," reads an official blurb about the game. "From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience. Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights."