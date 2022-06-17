Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Release Date Leaked

The release date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta has been leaked by Amazon. In a listing for the Xbox Series X version of the game, Amazon mentions that if you pre-order the game on any platform by August 15, you will unlock early access to the Open Beta, with codes being sent on August 15. In other words, the Open Beta is starting on August 15 or at least this is what the Amazon listing claims, or should we say what it used to claim. It's since been tweaked to no longer contain any of this information.

"Pre-order Modern Warfare Il for any platform by August 15th, 2022 to unlock early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Open Beta. Must be shipped and sold by Amazon. Codes will be sent on August 15th," reads the old listing that's since been altered.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on the leak nor the listing correction. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release worldwide on October 28, 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on this year's Call of Duty and all things COD in general, click here.

"Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty," reads an official product description of the game. "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience. Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith, and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights. Modern Warfare: II will launch with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat, and a narrative-driven, co-op Special Ops experience."