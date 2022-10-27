Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Creators Warn Against Switching Regions to Play Early

The regional launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is underway now which means that some players around the world are finally able to play the multiplayer component of the game. Those who aren't able to play yet naturally have the old New Zealand trick to fall back on where they change their regional settings on whatever platform they're playing on in order to play the game ahead of schedule, but Infinity Ward warned against doing that this time while saying those that do risk the consequence of getting locked out of the game.

Infinity Ward put out the PSA about changing your platform's region late Wednesday night a few hours before that trick would've been possible. Given that the global release schedules always have games out in New Zealand first compared to other regions, Infinity Ward seemed well aware that Call of Duty players were already packing their virtual bags to find a new home in New Zealand.

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

However, those who do that "will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region," Infinity Ward cautioned. But Call of Duty players weren't buying it – it's worked before, so why not now? People responded to Infinity Ward with memes like the one below that's been shared around online in the wake of Modern Warfare 2's release to suggest that they weren't deterred from their regional jump.

Prior to this warning from Infinity Ward, the developer posted a launch update which included some information on changes planned for the game following feedback from the beta tests players participated in. Those changes encompassed topics like enemy visibility, different weapons, and field upgrades like Dead Silence with more on all of those seen here.

For now, Call of Duty players will have to wait until the game is available in their region, but that global rollout won't take long now that it's underway. Or, you could always swap regions against Infinity Ward's advice, but don't be surprised if things don't work as intended afterwards.