Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Update Affects Dozens of Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed

Just ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, Call of Duty players got an update complete with a set of patch notes detailing everything that's new in the game's multiplayer environment. And those patch notes have quite a few changes to look over, too – dozens of weapons were adjusted in various ways with some of them getting specific number changes alongside broader weapon changes that affect entire categories.

Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, so we'll get right to the notes so that people can see what's changed. You'll find all the weapon balance updates below with the full notes seen here, though most of what else is covered there has been touched on in the past via various blog posts from Activision.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Weapon Patch Notes

Assault Rifles

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

Handguns

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

Light Machine Guns

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

Shotguns

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

Submachine Guns

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments

1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW

7mW Canted Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser

VEL 46

Damage range increase

Signal .50