Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Update Affects Dozens of Weapons, Patch Notes Revealed
Just ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, Call of Duty players got an update complete with a set of patch notes detailing everything that's new in the game's multiplayer environment. And those patch notes have quite a few changes to look over, too – dozens of weapons were adjusted in various ways with some of them getting specific number changes alongside broader weapon changes that affect entire categories.
Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, so we'll get right to the notes so that people can see what's changed. You'll find all the weapon balance updates below with the full notes seen here, though most of what else is covered there has been touched on in the past via various blog posts from Activision.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Weapon Patch Notes
Assault Rifles
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles
Kastov 545
- ADS speed increase
- Improved ironsight ADS sight picture
Kastov-74u
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
M4
- Hip spread reduction
M16
- Rate of fire increase
- Hip spread reduction
- Recoil recenter speed increase
- Shot grouping improvement
- Increase ADS movement speed
- Increase strafing movement speed
- Semi auto recoil reduction
- Semi auto damage reduction
STB 556
- Close range damage reduction
- Reduced sprint to fire speed
FTac Recon
- ADS speed improvement
- 5 round magazine – speed and handling improvement
- Increased flinch caused by bullets
- Hip spread decrease
SO-14
- Increased hip fire when full auto
Handguns
- Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns
Light Machine Guns0comments
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns
Lockwood 300
- Damage range reduction
SA-B 50
- Minor increase to flinch when hit
SP-R 208
- Large increase to flinch when hit
Shotguns
- Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns
Bryson 800
- Close range damage increase
- Hip spread increase
Submachine Guns
- Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns
FFS Hurricane
- ADS move speed increase
- Increased headshot damage
- Increased far damage range
Minibak
- Movement speed decrease
- Damage range decrease
- ADS speed decrease
- Hip spread increase
PDSW 528
- Movement speed increase
- Damage range increase
- ADS speed increase
- Hip spread decrease
- Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments
- 1mW Artemis Laser
- 1mW Quick Fire Laser
- Accu-Shot 5mW Laser
- VLK LZR 7mW
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Schlager ULO-66 Laser
VEL 46
- Damage range increase
Signal .50
- Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:
- 21.5" Fluted Fifty
- 23.5" SA Fifty-H7